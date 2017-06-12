Government determined to make private...

Government determined to make private sector work

Read more: GhanaWeb

The Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku in the Greater Accra region, Dr. Okoe Boye, has reiterated the resolve of the Akufo-Addo administration to buoy up the private sector as the mainstay of economic growth. He says a country with double digit inflation and economic deficits such as Ghana currently grapples with has a huge difficulty creating jobs for its youths, however the government will ensure that the economy is reinvigorated and the youth provided the needed skills to function appropriately.

Chicago, IL

