Godfred Donsah declares his readiness to play for the Black Stars after impressive season
Ghana and Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah says he is ready to finally represent his nation when he is given the opportunity. The former Ghana U-20 star also admitted that he is not bothered for not making Coach Kwesi Appiah's 30-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia as well as a double-header friendly against USA and Mexico.
