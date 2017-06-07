Gimpa starts international relations programme at master's degree level
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has asked students of International Relations in Ghana to be abreast of the geopolitics of the world to remain relevant in the ever-changing dynamics of public administration. He stated that gone were the days when governance was treated as a single entity standing on its own, without recourse to the happenings of globalisation.
