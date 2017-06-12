Ghana's sea and air ports to go paperless by September 2017
The Ghana Community Network Services Limited has expressed confidence in meeting government's deadline to achieve 100 percent paperless transactions at the ports by September this year. GcNET says there have been positive engagements with stakeholders, who are ready to leverage on the experience of similar pilot projects at the Takoradi port and Kotoka international airport.
