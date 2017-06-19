Ghanaians were unhappy with Mahama - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the New Patriotic Party won the 7 December, 2016 elections because Ghanaians were unhappy with the direction to which former President John Mahama was taking the country. Addressing the 2017 International Democrat Union Executive meeting launch in Accra on Wednesday, 21 June, Nana Akufo-Addo said the Ghanaian people, "dissatisfied with their living conditions, and unhappy with the direction in which the country and, indeed, the economy was headed, voted decisively for change on 7th December, 2016, by the overwhelming victory they conferred on the NPP and my modest person.

