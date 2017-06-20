Ghanaian student in Italy elected to ...

Ghanaian student in Italy elected to University Senate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GhanaWeb

Gordon Abeiku Mensah, a 24-year-old Ghanaian student has been elected a member of the University Senate in the northern Italian city Parma. The 4-member Senate will represent Parma University in Faculty of Science & Technology , Faculty in Area of Human Relations , Faculty of Medicine and students studying for their Doctorate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC