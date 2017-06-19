Ghanaian Catholics in Chicago donate $10,000 to church in Ghana

The Ghanaian Catholic Community at the St. Malachy+Precious Blood Parish in Chicago, USA, have donated $10,000 to the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference to support the Catholic University College of Ghana at Fiapre near Sunyani and some designated Orphanages in the Country. Making the Presentation at a ceremony at the National Catholic Secretariat in Accra on Friday, June 16, Mr. Francis Sarfo Kantanka, Vice President of the Community, said their widow's mite of $5,000 was to support the activities of the Catholic University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.