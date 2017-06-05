Ghana will immortalise Major Mahama

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, in a tribute on behalf of the People and Government, to Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, described the Fallen Hero "as a Soldier's Soldier." The Vice President said the nation would immortalise and celebrate the courage of the late soldier, but his death should herald the end of impunity and indiscipline in the country.

Chicago, IL

