Ghana partners Huawei for strategic I...

Ghana partners Huawei for strategic ICT partnership

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Ghana and Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for strategic ICT cooperation between Huawei and Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Ghana. As a result, Huawei will serve as the strategic ICT partner of the Ghanaian government and leverage on the company's rich global ICT experience to boost ICT development, transfer ICT knowledge and skills, and accelerate the development of the national ICT infrastructure for Ghana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,667 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC