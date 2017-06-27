Ghana partners Huawei for strategic ICT partnership
Ghana and Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for strategic ICT cooperation between Huawei and Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Ghana. As a result, Huawei will serve as the strategic ICT partner of the Ghanaian government and leverage on the company's rich global ICT experience to boost ICT development, transfer ICT knowledge and skills, and accelerate the development of the national ICT infrastructure for Ghana.
