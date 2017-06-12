Ghana no longer safe for business - " US Investor
The CEO of US licensed gold buying firm Green Global Resources has painted a gloomy picture about Ghana to potential investors. James Barbieri, whose company is at the centre of a $1.3 million gold scandal, said he has lost confidence in the police service as they are being denied justice in the case.
