Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah confi...

Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah confirms top European clubs are after his signature

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Donsah, who played an integral role in Bologna's campaign in the just ended Italian Serie A has been linked with a summer switch to a top European club. The 21-year-old confirmed that he has had offers from a host of clubs, but will leave all negotiations in the hands of his intermediary during an interview with Sunyani-based Space FM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC