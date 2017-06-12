GHACEM donates 15,000 bags cement

GHACEM donates 15,000 bags cement

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

GHACEM Limited has donated a total of 15,000 bags of cement to selected health and educational institutions in deprived communities in the Greater Accra, Central, Western, Eastern and Volta Regions. The donation, valued at GHA 480,000, would support institutions which are currently undertaking various infrastructural projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC