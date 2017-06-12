GHACEM donates 15,000 bags cement
GHACEM Limited has donated a total of 15,000 bags of cement to selected health and educational institutions in deprived communities in the Greater Accra, Central, Western, Eastern and Volta Regions. The donation, valued at GHA 480,000, would support institutions which are currently undertaking various infrastructural projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC