Ghacem begins training of block-makers

Ghana's premier cement manufacturer, Ghacem, has started training block-makers across the country to equip them with modern skills in block moulding and how to enhance their businesses for increased profitability. The training started with selected block-makers under the Madina and Achimota Sales areas on Tuesday and Wednesday 6th and 7th June 2017 respectively.

