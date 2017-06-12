Georgina Wood rejected Kufuor's offer in Tsikata's trial - Ace Ankomah
It has emerged that the immediate past Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood turned down an offer from former President John Agyekum Kufuor to become a Supreme Court Judge in order to be part of a review panel in the infamous trial of Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata. "In that crises situation where we did not have panel to do the review of the Tsatsu Tsikata's trial ,two judges were tapped from the Court of Appeal to go to the Supreme Court; one was Justice Georgina Wood and Justice Afreh [but] Justice Wood turned it down" private legal practitioner", Ace Ankomah revealed.
