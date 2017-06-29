FDA destroys consumable items in Sunyani

The Food and Drugs Authority has destroyed food and consumable items in the Brong Ahafo Region to safeguard consumer safety and public health. The items, valued at about GHA 86,749, were seized by the authority during inspections between January and May this year.

