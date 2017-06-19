Father tortures son over leftover soup
A five year old boy who only gave his name as Kelvin has been subjected to heavy beatings and brutality by his father for drinking leftover soup from yesterday. The boy lives in Dansoman, a suburb of the Greater Accra region with his father .
