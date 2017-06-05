Father talks about lynched Captain Ma...

Father talks about lynched Captain Mahama's academic potential

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: GhanaWeb

Captain Dennis Mahama , father of the late Army Captain Adams Mahama has described his late son as one who could best be described as affable and of remarkable wits. The retired Army Captain in a 45 minutes interview with host of Upfront Raymond Acquah told the story of Maxwell Mahama from birth through to his last conversation with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC