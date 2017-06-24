Excessive smoke killing us - Kpone re...

Excessive smoke killing us - Kpone residents

19 hrs ago

Residents of Kpone in the Greater Accra region are complaining of 'excess poisonous smoke' from industries at the Free Zones enclave. The residents in an interview with Adom News complained that the inhalation of the poisonous smoke has led to the increasing rate of respiratory related diseases in the area.

