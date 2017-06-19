Ex Gitmo detainee Bin Atef marries in Ghana
It has emerged that one of the two ex-Guantanmo Bay detainees being hosted by Ghana has gotten married during his short stay in the country. It is unclear whether Muhammad Bin Atef's wife is Ghanaian but the marriage was contracted after the erstwhile John Mahama administration accepted to host him last year alongside Khalid Al-Dhuby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC