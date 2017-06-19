Ex Gitmo detainee Bin Atef marries in...

Ex Gitmo detainee Bin Atef marries in Ghana

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

It has emerged that one of the two ex-Guantanmo Bay detainees being hosted by Ghana has gotten married during his short stay in the country. It is unclear whether Muhammad Bin Atef's wife is Ghanaian but the marriage was contracted after the erstwhile John Mahama administration accepted to host him last year alongside Khalid Al-Dhuby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC