Ensure environmental cleanliness - Nii Dodoo Nsaki II

The Acting President of Ga Traditional Council in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, has called on Ghanaians to ensure environmental cleanliness to avoid any outbreak of disease. According to the chief, many diseases that people spend money and time to cure could have been avoided if they had ensured environmental cleanliness.

