Eleven lotto courts inaugurated nationwide

The Chief Justice, Justice Georgina Theodora Woode on Wednesday inaugurated eleven lotto courts across the country to facilitate the prosecution of lotto-related offences. The courts include circuit courts one and eight in Accra, circuit courts B in Tema and Koforidua, circuit court 4 in Kumasi, circuit court A in Sunyani, circuit court one in Cape Coast, and circuit courts in Takoradi, Ho, Tamale and Wa.

Chicago, IL

