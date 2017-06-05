Eleven lotto courts inaugurated nationwide

The Chief Justice, Justice Georgina Theodora Woode on Wednesday inaugurated eleven lotto courts across the country to facilitate the prosecution of lotto-related offences. The courts include circuit courts one and eight in Accra, circuit courts B in Tema and Koforidua, circuit court 4 in Kumasi, circuit court A in Sunyani, circuit court one in Cape Coast, and circuit courts in Takoradi, Ho, Tamale and Wa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.