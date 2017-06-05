EC hot over ROPAA

EC hot over ROPAA

The High Court has ordered the Electoral Commission to produce evidence of concrete steps it is taking to implement the Representation of the People Amendment Act , Justice Anthony Yeboah gave the order after the EC stated in its defence in a case before the court that it was already in the process of implementing the law. Ghana's Parliament passed ROPAA in 2006 to enable Ghanaians living abroad to vote in national elections.

Chicago, IL

