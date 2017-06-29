E.O. Group partner denies fronting for Kufuor; reveals grueling ordeals with FBI & BNI

A founding partner of the E. O Group, George Yaw Owusu, credited with the discovery of crude oil in commercial quantities in Ghana, has vehemently denied claim that, former President John Kufuor, used him and his colleague as fronts to chip away substantial part of the natural mineral to himself. Mr. Owusu, who worked in the Petrochemical industry for 27 years, said accusations that he and his co-partner, held 3.5 percent of the deal as fronts for ex-President Kufuor, was the figment of the imagination of his accusers, because as far as he was concerned, he owed E.O Group together with his partner, Kwame Barwuah Edusei.

