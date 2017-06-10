Dr Mbiah retires from Ghana Shippers'...

Dr Mbiah retires from Ghana Shippers' Authority

GhanaWeb

Dr Kofi Mbiah, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Shippers' Authority retires with dignity after 35 years of meritorious service to the Authority and to mother Ghana. Government has subsequently appointed Ms Benonita Bismarck, a Strategic Planner and Management Consultant with experience in the shipping industry as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers' Authority .

Chicago, IL

