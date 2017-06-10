Dr Mbiah retires from Ghana Shippers' Authority
Dr Kofi Mbiah, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Shippers' Authority retires with dignity after 35 years of meritorious service to the Authority and to mother Ghana. Government has subsequently appointed Ms Benonita Bismarck, a Strategic Planner and Management Consultant with experience in the shipping industry as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers' Authority .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC