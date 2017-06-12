Dr. Kofi Mbiah retires from the Ghana Shippers' Authority

Just weeks after stepping down as the Chairman of the International Maritime Organization's Legal Committee in London, Dr. Kofi Mbiah, has gracefully bowed out as the Chief Executive of the Ghana Shippers' Authority after 35 years of service to the Authority and to mother Ghana. Dr. Mbiah first announced his retirement when he addressed the 11th Maritime Law Seminar for Judges of the Superior Courts of Ghana in November 18, 2016.

