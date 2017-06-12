Dr. Kofi Mbiah retires from the Ghana Shippers' Authority
Just weeks after stepping down as the Chairman of the International Maritime Organization's Legal Committee in London, Dr. Kofi Mbiah, has gracefully bowed out as the Chief Executive of the Ghana Shippers' Authority after 35 years of service to the Authority and to mother Ghana. Dr. Mbiah first announced his retirement when he addressed the 11th Maritime Law Seminar for Judges of the Superior Courts of Ghana in November 18, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC