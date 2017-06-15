Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong awarded Man of The Year, business
The founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong has been awarded Man of The Year, Business at the second edition of the Exclusive Men of The Year at the Kempinski Hotel-Accra. The award was in recognition of his contribution towards Business and Development in Ghana and Africa.
