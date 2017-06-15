Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong awarded Man ...

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong awarded Man of The Year, business

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong has been awarded Man of The Year, Business at the second edition of the Exclusive Men of The Year at the Kempinski Hotel-Accra. The award was in recognition of his contribution towards Business and Development in Ghana and Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,655 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC