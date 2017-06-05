Domestic passenger throughput increas...

Domestic passenger throughput increases - MyJoyOnline.com

Domestic passenger throughput from Accra to the four major domestic destinations in the country-Takoradi, Kumasi, Sunyani, Tamale -have increased significantly, data from the Ghana Airports Company has shown. Domestic passenger throughput for the first quarter of 2017, has increased by 33 percent over the same period last year; increasing from 88,793 in Q1 2016 to 118,159 as at Q1 2017.

Chicago, IL

