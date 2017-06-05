Distribute GOIL beds fairly - " Healt...

Distribute GOIL beds fairly - " Health Ministry warns regional hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: GhanaWeb

The Ministry of Health has ordered the various the regional hospitals in the country to ensure a fair distribution of the 1,000 hospital beds donated to the Ministry by the Ghana Oil Company . It said the GH?1.6 million worth of bed donation ought to be supplied to facilities where they are most needed especially in clinics, Community-based Health Planning Service compounds and health centres in local communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,695,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC