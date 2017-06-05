Distribute GOIL beds fairly - " Health Ministry warns regional hospitals
The Ministry of Health has ordered the various the regional hospitals in the country to ensure a fair distribution of the 1,000 hospital beds donated to the Ministry by the Ghana Oil Company . It said the GH?1.6 million worth of bed donation ought to be supplied to facilities where they are most needed especially in clinics, Community-based Health Planning Service compounds and health centres in local communities.
