Demand accountability on oil revenue - " ACEP to Ghanaians

The African Centre for Energy Policy , an energy-focused think - tank has called on Ghanaians to demand accountability on oil revenue funded projects in local communities to minimise corruption in the sector. The Acting Executive Director of ACEP Mr Benjamin Boakye, who made the call, observed that previous tracking of oil revenue funded projects revealed that budgetary allocation did not necessarily translate into actual execution of projects.

Chicago, IL

