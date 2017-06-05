Delays in supply of seeds affect planting for food and jobs programme - MOFA
Mr Francis Ennor, the Sunyani Municipal Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, says delays in the supply of seeds and fertilizers to farmers is affecting the implementation of the government's "Planting for Food and Jobs" programme in the Municipality. He said because of the delayed, only 90 farmers out of the 1,000 registered farmers enrolled on the programme had taken delivery of the seeds and fertilizers provided by the government.
