DCE proposes rice factory for Asunafo South

16 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The District Chief Executive for Asunafo South in the Brong Ahafo Region, has proposed the establishment of a rice processing plant for the district in line with government's 'One district one factory' policy. Osei Bonsu Snr said farmers in the area along the Tano River in the district, have increased their acreage in view of the rising industrial demand for rice, and that a processing plant in the district would be welcomed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Chicago, IL

