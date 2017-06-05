Customs House Agents Ghana to redeem integrity of freight forwarding industry

The Association of Customs House Agents Ghana has indicated that it aims at redeeming the integrity of the freight forwarding industry and restoring confidence in the general trading public and importers and exporters in particular. According to acting president of the Association, Mr. Yaw Kyei, the Association will work towards enhancing the quality of services rendered by customs house agents in the country by training its members and staff on best practices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.