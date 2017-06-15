Confusion rocks Sam George's peace talk
An initiative by the Greater Accra Parliamentary Caucus of the National Democratic Congress to ensure harmony in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency nearly turns chaotic as some aggrieved branch executives of the party vehemently expressed their dissatisfaction with the Member of Parliament for the area, Samuel George Nartey. The aggrieved executives accused the MP of not respecting party structures thus creating division within the party in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC