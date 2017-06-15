Confusion rocks Sam George's peace talk

Confusion rocks Sam George's peace talk

An initiative by the Greater Accra Parliamentary Caucus of the National Democratic Congress to ensure harmony in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency nearly turns chaotic as some aggrieved branch executives of the party vehemently expressed their dissatisfaction with the Member of Parliament for the area, Samuel George Nartey. The aggrieved executives accused the MP of not respecting party structures thus creating division within the party in the area.

