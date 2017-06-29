Collapsed building kills 38-year-old man

A man believed to be in his late 30s has been crushed to death after three-storey building under construction at the Techiman Market in the Brong Ahafo Region collapsed on him. The unfortunate incident which occurred yesterday, June 28, 2017 according to our sources happened around 3:30 P.M The structure made up of market stores which is part of the Techiman Market expansion project by the Techiman Municipal Assembly , is being executed by one Alhaji Dan a known contractor in the area.

