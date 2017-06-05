COCOBOD debt hits GHC10 bn

It has now been established that the total net indebtedness of the Ghana Cocoa Board left behind by the erstwhile Mahama administration stood at GHA 10 billion. Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, who disclosed this, stated that measures have been put in place to settle the debt.

