COCOBOD debt hits GHC10 bn
It has now been established that the total net indebtedness of the Ghana Cocoa Board left behind by the erstwhile Mahama administration stood at GHA 10 billion. Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, who disclosed this, stated that measures have been put in place to settle the debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC