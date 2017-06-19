Child marriages on ascendancy - " NGO

Child marriages on ascendancy - " NGO

The Defence for Children International Ghana, one of the alliance partners implementing the Girls Advocacy Alliance in Ghana, has disclosed that there is an upsurge of child marriages in some communities in the country. It said the phenomenon was occurring because child protection institutions that were supposed to undertake regular and effective education on child marriages at the communities lacked resources to do so.



