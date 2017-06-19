Chief appeals to IGP to probe murder ...

Chief appeals to IGP to probe murder of Ardeyman Chief

13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Development Chief of Sapeiman in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Abbey Okanfrah I, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police , Mr. David Asante-Apaatu, to investigate the gruesome murder of Nii Tetteh Sarbah, and bring all the perpetrators to book. Speaking in an interview with Weekend Today in his palace, Nii Abbey Okanfrah I stressed that the call on the IGP to bring the perpetrators to book has become necessary because he believes some suspects have connived with some senior police officers to bury the case.

Chicago, IL

