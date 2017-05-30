Captain Mahama's murder: Two more sus...

Captain Mahama's murder: Two more suspects arrested in Brong Ahafo

Two more suspects alleged to be directly linked to the murder of Captain Maxwell Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region, have been arrested by Police in the Brong Ahafo Region. The two were heard by some market women at Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region narrating how the Captain was murdered.

