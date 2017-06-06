Captain Mahama to be buried Friday

The family of the slain soldier, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, has announced that he would be buried on Friday, June 9. Spokespersons for the family, Zakaria Sakara and WOII Ibrahim Samed, said the family would be meeting today and put final touches to plans as to how the funeral would be held. According to the family spokespersons, three funerals would be held for the 32-year-old Captain - one in Accra, one in Bole, the paternal grandmother's hometown in the Northern Region and the last one at Tumu, the paternal grandfather's hometown in the Upper West Region.

