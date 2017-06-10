Capital Bank trains clients on regula...

Capital Bank trains clients on regulatory framework governing trade transactions

Read more: GhanaWeb

Capital Bank has organised a training programme aimed at building the capacity of over 100 of its trade clients on the regulatory framework governing trade transactions. The event was also used to reward trade clients who have distinguished themselves over the past year.

Chicago, IL

