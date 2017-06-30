'Boakye Agyarko won't shield anyone i...

'Boakye Agyarko won't shield anyone in BOST contaminated oil saga'

15 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, is ready to go all out and come to the conclusion of the contaminated oil saga which has saddled the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation . The Member of Parliament for Atebubu Amantin in the Brong Ahafo Region, Kofi Amoakohene speaking on Adom FM's Morning Show, 'Dwaso Nsem' Thursday called on Ghanaians to be rest assured that the Energy Minister as strict as he is would not shield anyone from blame.

Chicago, IL

