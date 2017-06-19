Bishop Akwasi Asare Bediako elevated ...

Bishop Akwasi Asare Bediako elevated to Archbishop

The General Executive Council, Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International has elevated Bishop Akwasi Asare Bediako, the General Overseer of REPLIB, to the office of an Archbishop. The solemn ceremony which registered dignitaries including; Bishops across the various branches of the Church; was officiated by The Most Reverend Dr Samuel Richard Addae, President of International Council of Churches and Ministers of Great Britain.

Chicago, IL

