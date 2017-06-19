Beach Soccer Congress postponed due t...

Beach Soccer Congress postponed due to venues inspection

The Ghana Beach Soccer Association has disclosed that their congress which was slated for Friday 23rd June has been postponed to Friday, 30th June, 2017. The extraordinary congress will see the association deliberate on fixtures and accredited venues for the upcoming season.

