B/A: Nkrakwanta Polyclinic cries for help

The management and staff of the Nkrakwanta Polyclinic in the Dormaa West District of the Brong Ahafo Region, have made a passionate appeal to the government, philanthropists and corporate organizations to come to the aid of the facility. It said it needs assistance with the provision of modern health equipment and infrastructure to enable it to provide quality health service to patients.

