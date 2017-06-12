Agreement signed for $120m wind power...

Agreement signed for $120m wind power project in Ghana

The project is expected to require an investment of approximately $120 million and to start operations early 2019. ENGIE and eleQtra, a developer of power and transportation projects in sub-Saharan Africa, signed a Joint Development Agreement that defines the terms and the schedule for the development and construction of the 50 MW Ada Wind power project in the Greater Accra Region.

Chicago, IL

