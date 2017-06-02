Advans Ghana to support business growth

Friday

Advans Ghana, a microfinance institution, says it is ready to partner small and medium-sized enterprises to grow their businesses. The Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Mr Brieuc Cardon, observed that the year promised to be a good year for businesses to flourish.

Chicago, IL

