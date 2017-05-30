ACEP advises Ghanaians to demand accountability on oil revenue
Dormaa-Ahenkro , June 2, GNA - The African Centre for Energy Policy , a policy think - tank on Thursday called on Ghanaians to demand accountability on oil revenue funded projects in local communities to minimise corruption in sector. Mr Benjamin Boakye, the Acting Executive Director of ACEP, who made the call, observed that previous tracking of oil revenue funded projects revealed that budgetary allocation did not necessarily translate into actual execution of projects.
