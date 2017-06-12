$7bn needed to revive rail sector - J...

$7bn needed to revive rail sector - Joe Ghartey

The government will need $7 billion to revamp the railway sector within the next four years, the Minister of Railway Development, Mr Joe Ghartey, has announced. He said the ministry had received a lot of enquiries from both local and foreign investors on how they could partner the government to turn the fortunes of the railway sector around and gave an assurance that the government would be transparent in all the processes to make the sector a viable one.

Chicago, IL

