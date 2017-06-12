70-year-old fetish priestess found dead in gutter
A 70-year old fetish priestess, Afia Ataa Mole has been found dead in a drainage in Busunya in the Nkoranza North District of the Brong Ahafo Region. An eyewitness, Boateng Emmanuel, told Adom News Kofori Bossu Denkye that Okomfo Afia Mole was found in the gutter about 8pm on Saturday after a down pour in the town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC