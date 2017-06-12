70-year-old fetish priestess found de...

70-year-old fetish priestess found dead in gutter

A 70-year old fetish priestess, Afia Ataa Mole has been found dead in a drainage in Busunya in the Nkoranza North District of the Brong Ahafo Region. An eyewitness, Boateng Emmanuel, told Adom News Kofori Bossu Denkye that Okomfo Afia Mole was found in the gutter about 8pm on Saturday after a down pour in the town.

Chicago, IL

