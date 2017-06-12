3FM's MC Bobby reveals big gossip about Obrafour & Okyeame Kwame

Known as Owusu Amponsah Bobby Manfred, MC Bobby has been into broadcasting for over a decade now, spending six of those years with Sky Broadcasting Limited, owners of Skyy FM 96.7 in Sunyani, Brong Ahafo Region as host of a number of programmes including Drive Time, mid-morning and lunch shows as well as a country show host. MC Bobby is the current host of the late afternoon show Easy Stream on 3FM 92.7 from Monday to Thursday between the hours of 4pm and 8pm and on Fridays from 4pm to 6pm.

